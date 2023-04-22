Sacramento takes 2-1 lead into game 4 against Golden State

Sacramento Kings (48-34, third in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (44-38, sixth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Warriors -7.5; over/under is 238

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Kings lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Sacramento Kings visit the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference first round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Warriors won the last meeting 114-97 on April 21 led by 36 points from Stephen Curry, while De’Aaron Fox scored 26 points for the Kings.

The Warriors are 7-9 in division games. Golden State leads the league averaging 16.6 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 38.5% from downtown. Curry leads the team averaging 5.0 makes while shooting 38.5% from 3-point range.

The Kings are 9-7 against the rest of their division. Sacramento scores 120.7 points and has outscored opponents by 2.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry is averaging 29.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 19.2 points over the past 10 games for Golden State.

Domantas Sabonis is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 12.3 rebounds for the Kings. Keegan Murray is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 6-4, averaging 121.1 points, 48.0 rebounds, 30.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.5 points per game.

Kings: 5-5, averaging 116.1 points, 46.1 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Gary Payton II: day to day (illness), Ryan Rollins: out for season (foot), Andre Iguodala: out (wrist).

Kings: Matthew Dellavedova: out (finger).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press