Embiid gets flagrant, no ejection for groin kick to Claxton

NEW YORK (AP) — Philadelphia center Joel Embiid was given a flagrant foul but not ejected early in Game 3 against Brooklyn on Thursday night after kicking his leg up toward Nets center Nic Claxton’s groin.

Claxton had just dunked and Embiid fell to the court after fouling him. Claxton then slowly stepped over Embiid, who kicked up his leg before players from both teams rushed in.

After a video review, Embiid was given a flagrant foul 1. The more severe flagrant 2 would have triggered an automatic ejection.

Nets fans booed after the decision, angry that the two-time scoring champion was not thrown out. Golden State’s Draymond Green was ejected from Game 2, then suspended for Game 3, of the Warriors’ series against Sacramento after stepping on Kings center Domantas Sabonis.

Claxton was given a technical foul for stepping over Embiid.

