‘Overrated!’: Hawks’ Young dealing with more playoff misery View Photo

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young didn’t play well in Boston. The Hawks return to Atlanta for Friday’s game in an 0-2 hole against the Celtics in a first-round playoff series. Atlanta coach Quin Snyder and teammate Dejounte Murray haven’t lost faith in Young. When Young has been on the court in this playoff series, the Hawks have been outscored by a total of 32 points. Other series that resume on Friday include the Cleveland Cavaliers at the New York Knicks tied at 1 and the Denver Nuggets at the Minnesota Timberwolves. Denver is up 2-0.

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer