‘Overrated!’: Hawks’ Young dealing with more playoff misery

By AP News
Atlanta Hawks players, from left, Onyeka Okongwu, Saddiq Bey, Jalen Johnson, Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic walk to the bench at the end of the third quarter in Game 1 in the first round of the NBA basketball playoffs, Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young didn’t play well in Boston. The Hawks return to Atlanta for Friday’s game in an 0-2 hole against the Celtics in a first-round playoff series. Atlanta coach Quin Snyder and teammate Dejounte Murray haven’t lost faith in Young. When Young has been on the court in this playoff series, the Hawks have been outscored by a total of 32 points. Other series that resume on Friday include the Cleveland Cavaliers at the New York Knicks tied at 1 and the Denver Nuggets at the Minnesota Timberwolves. Denver is up 2-0.

By PAUL NEWBERRY
AP Sports Writer

