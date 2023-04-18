Partly Cloudy
Edey declares for NBA draft with option to return to school

By AP News

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — National player of the year Zach Edey of Purdue has declared for the NBA, but will keep open the option of returning to school next season. The 7-foot-4 center led Purdue to a Big Ten regular-season title this past season by averaging 22.3 points, 12.9 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 1.5 assists per game. He was a unanimous first team All-American and swept all of the national player of the year awards. It’s the second straight year a Purdue player has declared early for the draft. Jaden Ivey was a lottery pick in 2022. It’s unclear where Edey will be projected to go in June’s draft.

