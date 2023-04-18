Partly Cloudy
Lakers take 1-0 lead into game 2 against the Grizzlies

By AP News

Los Angeles Lakers (43-39, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (51-31, second in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Grizzlies -1; over/under is 226.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Lakers lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers visit the Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Lakers won the last meeting 128-112 on April 16 led by 29 points from Rui Hachimura, while Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 31 points for the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies have gone 30-22 against Western Conference teams. Memphis is second in the league with 18.0 fast break points per game led by Desmond Bane averaging 7.0.

The Lakers have gone 27-25 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles ranks ninth in the Western Conference allowing just 116.6 points while holding opponents to 46.9% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson is averaging 31 points, four assists and two blocks for the Grizzlies. Bane is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

D’Angelo Russell is shooting 47.0% and averaging 17.8 points for the Lakers. LeBron James is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 118.2 points, 45.0 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.4 points per game.

Lakers: 8-2, averaging 123.2 points, 47.6 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.3 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Steven Adams: out (knee), Brandon Clarke: out for season (achilles), Jake LaRavia: out (calf), Ja Morant: day to day (hand).

Lakers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

