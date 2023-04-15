Phoenix starts playoffs against Los Angeles

Los Angeles Clippers (44-38, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (45-37, fourth in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Suns -7; over/under is 226

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Suns host first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Suns host the Los Angeles Clippers to start the Western Conference first round. Phoenix and Los Angeles tied the regular season series 2-2. The Clippers won the last regular season meeting 119-114 on April 9. Norman Powell led the Clippers with 29 points, and Saben Lee led the Suns with 25 points.

The Suns are 9-7 against the rest of their division. Phoenix is the leader in the Western Conference in team defense, allowing 111.6 points while holding opponents to 46.6% shooting.

The Clippers are 9-7 against opponents in the Pacific Division. Los Angeles has a 20-25 record against teams over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Booker is averaging 27.8 points and 5.5 assists for the Suns. Kevin Durant is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Kawhi Leonard is shooting 51.2% and averaging 23.8 points for the Clippers. Nicolas Batum is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 7-3, averaging 115.9 points, 45.8 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points per game.

Clippers: 6-4, averaging 119.0 points, 41.7 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.8 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Cameron Payne: day to day (back), Bismack Biyombo: day to day (knee), Kevin Durant: day to day (ankle), T.J. Warren: day to day (illness).

Clippers: Paul George: out (leg), Marcus Morris Sr.: day to day (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press