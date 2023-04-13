Clear
The losing is done, NBA teams now await 7-foot-3 Wembanyama

By AP News

There are very specific rules that NBA teams must follow right now when it comes to mentioning the name of 7-foot-3 French star Victor Wembanyama. He’s got big-man height and elite guard skills and will be the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft. But because he isn’t officially in the draft yet, teams can’t discuss him publicly. So they don’t. And they don’t have to, either. Everyone knows what the teams who’ll be in the NBA lottery next month are hoping to have happen. They want the No. 1 pick and the right to select Wembanyama.

By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Basketball Writer

