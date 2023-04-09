Utah takes on Los Angeles for conference showdown

Utah Jazz (37-44, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (42-39, seventh in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Lakers -16.5

BOTTOM LINE: Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers host Walker Kessler and the Utah Jazz.

The Lakers have gone 26-25 against Western Conference teams. Los Angeles is 18-32 against opponents over .500.

The Jazz are 24-27 against Western Conference opponents. Utah is 13-15 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Lakers won the last meeting 135-133 in overtime on April 5, with LeBron James scoring 37 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is averaging 26.1 points, 12.5 rebounds and two blocks for the Lakers. Malik Beasley is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Kessler is averaging 9.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Jazz. Ochai Agbaji is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 8-2, averaging 120.9 points, 47.0 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.0 points per game.

Jazz: 2-8, averaging 114.8 points, 48.4 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.2 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Dennis Schroder: day to day (neck).

Jazz: Kelly Olynyk: out (rest), Walker Kessler: out for season (concussion), Lauri Markkanen: out (hand), Talen Horton-Tucker: out (ankle), Rudy Gay: out (back), Jordan Clarkson: out (finger), Collin Sexton: out (hamstring).

