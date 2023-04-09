Nuggets take on the Kings on 3-game losing streak

Sacramento Kings (48-33, third in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (52-29, first in the Western Conference)

Denver; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Nuggets -1.5

BOTTOM LINE: Denver looks to end its three-game losing streak when the Nuggets play Sacramento.

The Nuggets are 33-18 against Western Conference opponents. Denver is ninth in the Western Conference with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Aaron Gordon averaging 2.4.

The Kings are 32-19 against conference opponents. Sacramento leads the Western Conference scoring 121.0 points per game while shooting 49.5%.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Kings defeated the Nuggets 127-126 in their last matchup on Dec. 29. Malik Monk led the Kings with 33 points, and Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 40 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is averaging 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists for the Nuggets. Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 16 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Denver.

De’Aaron Fox is averaging 25.2 points and 6.2 assists for the Kings. Domantas Sabonis is averaging 17.9 points and 10.2 rebounds while shooting 65.8% over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 109.6 points, 43.5 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.1 points per game.

Kings: 5-5, averaging 120.9 points, 44.2 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.2 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Bruce Brown: out (knee), Collin Gillespie: out (leg).

Kings: De’Aaron Fox: day to day (ankle), Domantas Sabonis: day to day (ankle), Kevin Huerter: day to day (popliteus), Matthew Dellavedova: day to day (finger), Malik Monk: day to day (lower leg).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press