Portland hosts Golden State, looks to break home losing streak

Golden State Warriors (43-38, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (33-48, 13th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Trail Blazers -17; over/under is 233

BOTTOM LINE: Portland is looking to end its nine-game home slide with a win over Golden State.

The Trail Blazers are 23-28 against conference opponents. Portland gives up 116.9 points and has been outscored by 3.3 points per game.

The Warriors have gone 29-22 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State averages 15.7 turnovers per game and is 13-11 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The two teams play for the fourth time this season. The Warriors defeated the Trail Blazers 123-105 in their last meeting on March 1. Jordan Poole led the Warriors with 29 points, and Damian Lillard led the Trail Blazers with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lillard is averaging 32.2 points and 7.3 assists for the Trail Blazers. Shaedon Sharpe is averaging 21.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists over the past 10 games for Portland.

Stephen Curry is scoring 29.5 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 4.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 2-8, averaging 108.7 points, 37.9 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.8 points per game.

Warriors: 7-3, averaging 119.8 points, 46.4 rebounds, 29.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.5 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Drew Eubanks: out (ankle), Justise Winslow: out for season (ankle), Ibou Badji: out (knee), Jerami Grant: out (quad), Nassir Little: out (ankle), Keon Johnson: out (finger), Damian Lillard: out for season (calf), Jusuf Nurkic: out (knee), Matisse Thybulle: out (knee), Anfernee Simons: out (foot), Cam Reddish: out (lumbar).

Warriors: Andrew Wiggins: out (personal), Ryan Rollins: out for season (foot), Stephen Curry: day to day (hip), Andre Iguodala: out (wrist), Jonathan Kuminga: day to day (toe).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press