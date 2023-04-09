Phoenix faces Los Angeles, seeks 7th straight home win

Los Angeles Clippers (43-38, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (45-36, fourth in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Suns -12.5

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix hosts Los Angeles trying to extend its six-game home winning streak.

The Suns are 9-6 against division opponents. Phoenix is fourth in the Western Conference with 27.2 assists per game led by Chris Paul averaging 8.9.

The Clippers are 26-25 in Western Conference play. Los Angeles ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 33.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Ivica Zubac averaging 6.9.

The two teams match up for the fourth time this season. The Clippers defeated the Suns 116-107 in their last meeting on Feb. 17. Paul George led the Clippers with 26 points, and Josh Okogie led the Suns with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Torrey Craig is averaging 7.5 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Suns. Terrence Ross is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Russell Westbrook is averaging 15.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 7.5 assists for the Clippers. Kawhi Leonard is averaging 21.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 7-3, averaging 115.6 points, 45.0 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 7.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points per game.

Clippers: 6-4, averaging 118.8 points, 41.3 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.6 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Chris Paul: out (rest), Cameron Payne: out (back), Deandre Ayton: out (rest), Bismack Biyombo: out (knee), Devin Booker: out (rest), Kevin Durant: out (ankle), T.J. Warren: day to day (illness).

Clippers: Paul George: out (leg), Marcus Morris Sr.: out (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press