Lillard, Trail Blazers to visit Westbrook, Clippers

Portland Trail Blazers (33-47, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (42-38, fifth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Clippers host the Portland Trail Blazers in Western Conference action Saturday.

The Clippers are 25-25 in conference games. Los Angeles is 19-21 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Trail Blazers are 23-27 against Western Conference opponents. Portland is ninth in the Western Conference with 14.2 fast break points per game led by Skylar Mays averaging 3.5.

The two teams match up for the third time this season. The Clippers defeated the Trail Blazers 117-102 in their last meeting on March 20. Paul George led the Clippers with 29 points, and Jusuf Nurkic led the Trail Blazers with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell Westbrook is averaging 15.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 7.5 assists for the Clippers. Kawhi Leonard is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Anfernee Simons is averaging 21.1 points and 4.1 assists for the Trail Blazers. Shaedon Sharpe is averaging 20.3 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 47.1% over the past 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 5-5, averaging 116.0 points, 40.5 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 2-8, averaging 106.4 points, 38.5 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.9 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Brandon Boston Jr.: out (tailbone), Paul George: out (leg), Marcus Morris Sr.: day to day (illness).

Trail Blazers: Justise Winslow: out for season (ankle), Ibou Badji: out (knee), Jerami Grant: out (quad), Nassir Little: day to day (ankle), Keon Johnson: out (finger), Damian Lillard: out for season (calf), Jusuf Nurkic: day to day (knee), Matisse Thybulle: day to day (knee), Shaedon Sharpe: day to day (knee), Anfernee Simons: day to day (foot), Cam Reddish: day to day (lumbar).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press