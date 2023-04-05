Clippers face the Lakers after Leonard’s 40-point game

Los Angeles Lakers (41-38, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (41-38, sixth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Clippers -2.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Clippers take on the Los Angeles Lakers after Kawhi Leonard scored 40 points in the Los Angeles Clippers’ 122-114 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Clippers are 24-25 in conference play. The Clippers are 19-21 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Lakers are 25-24 in Western Conference play. The Lakers have a 17-31 record against teams over .500.

The two teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Clippers defeated the Lakers 133-115 in their last meeting on Jan. 25. Paul George led the Clippers with 27 points, and LeBron James led the Lakers with 46 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell Westbrook is averaging 15.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 7.6 assists for the Clippers. Leonard is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games.

James is scoring 28.9 points per game with 8.4 rebounds and 6.8 assists for the Lakers. Anthony Davis is averaging 25.7 points and 10.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 5-5, averaging 116.9 points, 41.1 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.2 points per game.

Lakers: 7-3, averaging 119.0 points, 45.1 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Brandon Boston Jr.: out (tailbone), Paul George: out (leg), Eric Gordon: day to day (hip), Marcus Morris Sr.: day to day (illness).

Lakers: Mo Bamba: out (ankle), D’Angelo Russell: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press