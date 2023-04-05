Irving leads Dallas against Sacramento after 41-point outing

Sacramento Kings (48-31, third in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (37-42, 11th in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Mavericks -5.5; over/under is 245.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas takes on the Sacramento Kings after Kyrie Irving scored 41 points in the Dallas Mavericks’ 132-130 overtime loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

The Mavericks are 27-23 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas has an 11-11 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Kings are 32-17 in conference play. Sacramento currently has the league’s top-scoring offense averaging 121.4 points while shooting 49.7%.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Kings won the last matchup 133-128 in overtime on Feb. 12, with De’Aaron Fox scoring 36 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Irving is averaging 27 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Mavericks. Luka Doncic is averaging 21.7 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Harrison Barnes is shooting 46.9% and averaging 15.0 points for the Kings. Keegan Murray is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 118.1 points, 38.8 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.5 points per game.

Kings: 6-4, averaging 124.5 points, 43.2 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.6 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Kyrie Irving: day to day (rest), Luka Doncic: day to day (rest).

Kings: Matthew Dellavedova: out (finger).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press