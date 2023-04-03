Cloudy
Los Angeles plays Utah following Davis’ 40-point showing

By AP News

Los Angeles Lakers (40-38, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (36-42, 12th in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits the Utah Jazz after Anthony Davis scored 40 points in the Lakers’ 134-109 win over the Houston Rockets.

The Jazz have gone 23-25 against Western Conference opponents. Utah ranks seventh in the league with 33.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Lauri Markkanen averaging 6.7.

The Lakers are 24-24 in Western Conference play. Los Angeles has a 17-31 record against teams over .500.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Jazz won 139-116 in the last matchup on Nov. 8. Markkanen led the Jazz with 23 points, and Davis led the Lakers with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markkanen is averaging 25.6 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Jazz. Talen Horton-Tucker is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

D’Angelo Russell is shooting 46.7% and averaging 17.8 points for the Lakers. Malik Beasley is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 3-7, averaging 116.0 points, 49.1 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 4.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.5 points per game.

Lakers: 7-3, averaging 117.8 points, 45.8 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Collin Sexton: out (hamstring), Walker Kessler: day to day (concussion evaluation), Rudy Gay: day to day (back), Jordan Clarkson: out (finger).

Lakers: Anthony Davis: day to day (foot), Mo Bamba: out (ankle), LeBron James: day to day (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

