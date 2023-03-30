Minnesota hosts Los Angeles in conference matchup

Los Angeles Lakers (38-38, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (39-38, seventh in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota faces Los Angeles in a matchup of Western Conference teams.

The Timberwolves have gone 27-21 against Western Conference teams. Minnesota is eighth in the league with 26.0 assists per game led by Mike Conley averaging 6.8.

The Lakers are 22-24 in Western Conference play. Los Angeles has a 15-19 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams meet for the third time this season. In the last matchup on March 4 the Timberwolves won 110-102 led by 22 points from Rudy Gobert, while Anthony Davis scored 38 points for the Lakers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Edwards is shooting 45.9% and averaging 24.1 points for the Timberwolves. Conley is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Davis is averaging 26.1 points, 12.4 rebounds and two blocks for the Lakers. Austin Reaves is averaging 18.8 points and 6.1 assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 118.2 points, 44.1 rebounds, 29.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.0 points per game.

Lakers: 6-4, averaging 115.1 points, 42.6 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Taurean Prince: out (illness), Austin Rivers: out (illness), Jaylen Nowell: out (knee), Matt Ryan: out (illness).

Lakers: Mo Bamba: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press