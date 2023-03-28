Cloudy
46.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Pelicans play the Warriors, seek 6th straight victory

Sponsored by:
By AP News

New Orleans Pelicans (38-37, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (39-37, seventh in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Warriors -8.5; over/under is 234.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans will try to extend its five-game win streak with a victory over Golden State.

The Warriors have gone 25-21 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State ranks eighth in the league with 33.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Draymond Green averaging 6.4.

The Pelicans are 26-20 in conference play. New Orleans is 4-6 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Warriors won 108-99 in the last matchup on March 4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephen Curry is scoring 29.4 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 19.2 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 44.5% over the past 10 games for Golden State.

CJ McCollum is averaging 20.9 points and 5.9 assists for the Pelicans. Trey Murphy III is averaging 4.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 5-5, averaging 118.6 points, 44.8 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.7 points per game.

Pelicans: 7-3, averaging 116.2 points, 44.9 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.0 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Jordan Poole: day to day (wrist), Andrew Wiggins: out (personal), Ryan Rollins: out for season (foot), Draymond Green: day to day (neck), Andre Iguodala: out (wrist).

Pelicans: E.J. Liddell: out (knee), Zion Williamson: out (hamstring), Jose Alvarado: out (tibia).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 