Pelicans play the Warriors, seek 6th straight victory

New Orleans Pelicans (38-37, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (39-37, seventh in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Warriors -8.5; over/under is 234.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans will try to extend its five-game win streak with a victory over Golden State.

The Warriors have gone 25-21 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State ranks eighth in the league with 33.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Draymond Green averaging 6.4.

The Pelicans are 26-20 in conference play. New Orleans is 4-6 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Warriors won 108-99 in the last matchup on March 4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephen Curry is scoring 29.4 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 19.2 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 44.5% over the past 10 games for Golden State.

CJ McCollum is averaging 20.9 points and 5.9 assists for the Pelicans. Trey Murphy III is averaging 4.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 5-5, averaging 118.6 points, 44.8 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.7 points per game.

Pelicans: 7-3, averaging 116.2 points, 44.9 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.0 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Jordan Poole: day to day (wrist), Andrew Wiggins: out (personal), Ryan Rollins: out for season (foot), Draymond Green: day to day (neck), Andre Iguodala: out (wrist).

Pelicans: E.J. Liddell: out (knee), Zion Williamson: out (hamstring), Jose Alvarado: out (tibia).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press