Chicago puts road win streak on the line against Los Angeles

Chicago Bulls (36-38, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (39-36, fifth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Clippers -5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago will try to keep its six-game road win streak intact when the Bulls face Los Angeles.

The Clippers are 20-18 in home games. Los Angeles ranks third in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing just 112.6 points while holding opponents to 47.2% shooting.

The Bulls are 16-21 in road games. Chicago is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 42.7 rebounds per game led by Nikola Vucevic averaging 11.2.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Feb. 1 the Clippers won 108-103 led by 33 points from Kawhi Leonard, while Vucevic scored 23 points for the Bulls.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mason Plumlee is averaging 11.2 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Clippers. Leonard is averaging 21.5 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Zach LaVine is shooting 48.4% and averaging 25.1 points for the Bulls. Coby White is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 6-4, averaging 117.2 points, 42.3 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.0 points per game.

Bulls: 7-3, averaging 116.6 points, 42.7 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.4 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Brandon Boston Jr.: out (tailbone), Paul George: out (leg), Norman Powell: out (shoulder).

Bulls: Justin Lewis: out for season (knee), Lonzo Ball: out for season (knee), Javonte Green: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press