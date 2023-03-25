Clear
Hawks star Young ejected after hard ball toss to referee

By AP News
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young signs an autograph for a young fan before an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young was ejected in the third quarter of the Atlanta Hawks’ game against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday after heaving the ball hard to referee Scott Wall.

After Hawks coach Quin Snyder called a timeout in the third quarter with the game tied at 84, Young first bounced the ball and then threw a two-handed hard pass at Wall, who caught the ball. Young was immediately called for a technical foul and ejected.

Only seconds earlier, Young had an apparent 3-pointer disallowed when he was called for a technical foul for sticking out his leg and tripping Aaron Nesmith.

The technical foul was Young’s 15th of the season. A 16th technical foul results in an automatic one-game suspension.

Young, who leads Atlanta with his averages of 26.8 points and 10 assists, had 14 points and five assists when he was ejected.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

By CHARLES ODUM
AP Sports Writer

