Sacramento hosts Utah in conference matchup

Utah Jazz (35-38, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (44-29, third in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Kings -9.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Jazz take on Domantas Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings in Western Conference play Saturday.

The Kings are 28-15 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento is third in the Western Conference with 27.2 assists per game led by Sabonis averaging 7.3.

The Jazz are 22-23 in Western Conference play. Utah is ninth in the NBA with 25.8 assists per game led by Jordan Clarkson averaging 4.4.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Jazz won the last matchup 128-120 on March 21. Ochai Agbaji scored 27 points to help lead the Jazz to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabonis is scoring 19.2 points per game with 12.5 rebounds and 7.3 assists for the Kings. De’Aaron Fox is averaging 21.2 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 52.3% over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Walker Kessler is averaging 8.6 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Jazz. Simone Fontecchio is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 7-3, averaging 121.1 points, 42.3 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.2 points per game.

Jazz: 4-6, averaging 118.0 points, 48.6 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.1 points.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Jazz: Collin Sexton: out (hamstring), Lauri Markkanen: out (hand), Rudy Gay: out (back), Jordan Clarkson: out (finger).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press