Los Angeles hosts Oklahoma City following Gilgeous-Alexander’s 40-point game

Oklahoma City Thunder (35-36, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (38-34, fifth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City faces the Los Angeles Clippers after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 40 points in the Thunder’s 124-120 victory against the Phoenix Suns.

The Clippers have gone 22-21 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles averages 13.5 turnovers per game and is 17-10 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Thunder are 21-23 in Western Conference play. Oklahoma City averages 117.9 points and has outscored opponents by 1.5 points per game.

The two teams match up for the third time this season. The Thunder defeated the Clippers 118-110 in their last meeting on Oct. 28. Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 24 points, and Norman Powell led the Clippers with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul George is averaging 23.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Clippers. Kawhi Leonard is averaging 22.7 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.4 points, 5.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Thunder. Isaiah Joe is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 5-5, averaging 115.1 points, 43.3 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.0 points per game.

Thunder: 7-3, averaging 118.2 points, 43.2 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.6 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Brandon Boston Jr.: out (tailbone), Norman Powell: out (shoulder).

Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot), Kenrich Williams: out for season (wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press