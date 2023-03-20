Houston faces Golden State following Green’s 40-point outing

Golden State Warriors (36-36, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (18-53, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Rockets -9.5; over/under is 238

BOTTOM LINE: Houston plays the Golden State Warriors after Jalen Green scored 40 points in the Houston Rockets’ 117-107 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Rockets are 11-36 against conference opponents. Houston ranks last in the Western Conference recording 22.5 assists per game led by Alperen Sengun averaging 3.8.

The Warriors are 23-20 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State leads the Western Conference with 29.5 assists. Draymond Green paces the Warriors with 6.7.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Warriors won the last meeting 116-101 on Feb. 25, with Klay Thompson scoring 42 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sengun is averaging 14.6 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Rockets. Jalen Green is averaging 23.4 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

Thompson is scoring 21.9 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Warriors. Stephen Curry is averaging 25.2 points and 4.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 5-5, averaging 114.1 points, 46.4 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.2 points per game.

Warriors: 4-6, averaging 117.8 points, 44.8 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.3 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: None listed.

Warriors: Andrew Wiggins: out (personal), Ryan Rollins: out for season (foot), Gary Payton II: out (adductor), Andre Iguodala: out (wrist), Kevon Looney: day to day (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press