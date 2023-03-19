Davis, Lakers to host Banchero and the Magic

Orlando Magic (29-42, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (34-37, 11th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Lakers -6; over/under is 230.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Orlando Magic visit the Los Angeles Lakers in non-conference play.

The Lakers have gone 18-17 at home. Los Angeles is fifth in the NBA with 45.5 rebounds led by Jarred Vanderbilt averaging 7.8.

The Magic have gone 13-23 away from home. Orlando is 5-6 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Lakers defeated the Magic 129-110 in their last meeting on Dec. 28. LeBron James led the Lakers with 28 points, and Markelle Fultz led the Magic with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Davis is scoring 26.1 points per game with 12.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Lakers. Austin Reaves is averaging 16.0 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 55.2% over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

Franz Wagner is averaging 18.7 points and 3.5 assists for the Magic. Paolo Banchero is averaging 21.5 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 45.6% over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 5-5, averaging 113.2 points, 44.3 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points per game.

Magic: 4-6, averaging 116.7 points, 43.5 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.5 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: LeBron James: out (foot), Mo Bamba: out (ankle), Anthony Davis: day to day (foot).

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (hamstring), Jalen Suggs: out (concussion).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press