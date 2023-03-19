Cloudy
55.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Kings play the Jazz, aim for 4th straight victory

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Sacramento Kings (43-27, third in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (34-36, 10th in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will look to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Kings take on Utah.

The Jazz are 21-22 against Western Conference opponents. Utah has a 12-11 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Kings are 27-14 in conference play. Sacramento leads the Western Conference scoring 121.1 points per game while shooting 49.8%.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Kings won 117-115 in the last matchup on Jan. 4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walker Kessler is shooting 72.1% and averaging 8.6 points for the Jazz. Lauri Markkanen is averaging 26.1 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

Harrison Barnes is shooting 47.1% and averaging 15.0 points for the Kings. Malik Monk is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 5-5, averaging 115.3 points, 50.6 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 7.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.3 points per game.

Kings: 8-2, averaging 123.2 points, 44.0 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.7 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Collin Sexton: out (hamstring), Jordan Clarkson: out (hand).

Kings: Kevin Huerter: out (popliteus), Trey Lyles: out (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 