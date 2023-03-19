Portland hosts Los Angeles after Lillard’s 41-point showing

Los Angeles Clippers (37-34, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (31-39, 13th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Trail Blazers -2

BOTTOM LINE: Portland takes on the Los Angeles Clippers after Damian Lillard scored 41 points in the Portland Trail Blazers’ 126-112 loss to the Boston Celtics.

The Trail Blazers are 21-20 in Western Conference games. Portland is 12-10 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.8 turnovers per game.

The Clippers are 21-21 against conference opponents. Los Angeles ranks third in the Western Conference shooting 37.7% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Clippers won the last meeting 118-112 on Nov. 30. Norman Powell scored 32 points to help lead the Clippers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lillard is scoring 32.4 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 7.2 assists for the Trail Blazers. Jerami Grant is averaging 15.6 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 41.1% over the last 10 games for Portland.

Paul George is averaging 23.8 points, six rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Clippers. Eric Gordon is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 2-8, averaging 109.9 points, 39.6 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.7 points per game.

Clippers: 4-6, averaging 120.9 points, 42.6 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.4 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Justise Winslow: out (ankle), Ibou Badji: out (knee), Jerami Grant: day to day (quad), Nassir Little: day to day (illness).

Clippers: Brandon Boston Jr.: out (tailbone), Kawhi Leonard: out (knee), Norman Powell: out (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press