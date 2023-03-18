Sacramento plays Washington, aims for 7th straight road win

Sacramento Kings (42-27, third in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (32-38, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Wizards -2.5; over/under is 236

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will try to keep its six-game road win streak alive when the Kings face Washington.

The Wizards are 16-17 in home games. Washington is 11-9 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.6 turnovers per game.

The Kings are 21-13 on the road. Sacramento averages 120.9 points while outscoring opponents by 2.7 points per game.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Wizards defeated the Kings 125-111 in their last meeting on Dec. 24. Kyle Kuzma led the Wizards with 32 points, and De’Aaron Fox led the Kings with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 22.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Wizards. Bradley Beal is averaging 26.0 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 19 points, 12.6 rebounds and 7.1 assists for the Kings. Kevin Huerter is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 4-6, averaging 110.8 points, 43.0 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points per game.

Kings: 8-2, averaging 122.4 points, 44.4 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.4 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: None listed.

Kings: Richaun Holmes: day to day (illness), Kevin Huerter: day to day (popliteus), Trey Lyles: day to day (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press