Los Angeles takes home win streak into matchup with Orlando

Orlando Magic (28-42, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (37-33, fifth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts Orlando looking to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Clippers are 19-15 in home games. Los Angeles is 16-23 against opponents with a winning record.

The Magic are 12-23 on the road. Orlando has a 16-25 record against opponents above .500.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Dec. 8 the Magic won 116-111 in overtime led by 23 points from Paolo Banchero, while Terance Mann scored 19 points for the Clippers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell Westbrook is shooting 42.5% and averaging 15.6 points for the Clippers. Kawhi Leonard is averaging 26.3 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Franz Wagner is averaging 18.4 points and 3.4 assists for the Magic. Banchero is averaging 22.2 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 5-5, averaging 121.7 points, 42.6 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.8 points per game.

Magic: 3-7, averaging 116.2 points, 44.5 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.8 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Brandon Boston Jr.: day to day (tailbone), Norman Powell: out (shoulder).

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press