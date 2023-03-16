Mostly Clear
Curry leads Golden State against Atlanta after 50-point outing

By AP News

Golden State Warriors (36-34, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (34-35, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State visits the Atlanta Hawks after Stephen Curry scored 50 points in the Warriors’ 134-126 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Hawks have gone 18-15 in home games. Atlanta ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 53.4 points per game in the paint led by Clint Capela averaging 10.8.

The Warriors are 7-27 on the road. Golden State leads the NBA averaging 16.7 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 38.5% from deep. Klay Thompson leads the team averaging 4.3 makes while shooting 41.1% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Warriors won 143-141 in overtime in the last meeting on Jan. 3. Thompson led the Warriors with 54 points, and Trae Young led the Hawks with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 27 points and 10.1 assists for the Hawks. Dejounte Murray is averaging 20.0 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Thompson is shooting 43.7% and averaging 21.9 points for the Warriors. Curry is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 122.3 points, 42.8 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.0 points per game.

Warriors: 6-4, averaging 117.2 points, 45.4 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.2 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: None listed.

Warriors: Andrew Wiggins: out (personal), Ryan Rollins: out for season (foot), Gary Payton II: out (adductor), Andre Iguodala: out (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

