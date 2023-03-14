Los Angeles takes home win streak into matchup with Golden State

Golden State Warriors (35-33, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (36-33, sixth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Clippers take on Golden State.

The Clippers have gone 20-21 against Western Conference teams. Los Angeles is 4-5 in one-possession games.

The Warriors are 6-8 against the rest of their division. Golden State ranks second in the Western Conference shooting 38.3% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Warriors won 115-91 in the last matchup on March 3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul George is shooting 45.9% and averaging 23.7 points for the Clippers. Kawhi Leonard is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Jordan Poole is averaging 20.6 points and 4.6 assists for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 24.6 points over the past 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 5-5, averaging 121.7 points, 41.8 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.6 points per game.

Warriors: 6-4, averaging 115.0 points, 47.2 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Brandon Boston: day to day (tailbone), Norman Powell: out (shoulder).

Warriors: Andrew Wiggins: out (personal), Ryan Rollins: out for season (foot), Jonathan Kuminga: out (ankle), Gary Payton II: out (adductor).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press