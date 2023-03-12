Los Angeles faces New York, aims for 4th straight home win

New York Knicks (39-30, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (33-34, ninth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Lakers -1.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts New York trying to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Lakers are 18-15 on their home court. Los Angeles leads the Western Conference with 36.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Anthony Davis averaging 9.1.

The Knicks are 20-14 on the road. New York is fifth in the Eastern Conference scoring 51.4 points per game in the paint led by Jalen Brunson averaging 10.2.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Feb. 1 the Lakers won 129-123 in overtime led by 28 points from LeBron James, while Brunson scored 37 points for the Knicks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is averaging 26.1 points, 12.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Lakers. Austin Reaves is averaging 13.4 points and 4.6 assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Julius Randle is scoring 25.1 points per game and averaging 10.3 rebounds for the Knicks. Immanuel Quickley is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 7-3, averaging 115.1 points, 48.9 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points per game.

Knicks: 7-3, averaging 118.6 points, 48.1 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: LeBron James: out (foot), Mo Bamba: out (ankle), Anthony Davis: day to day (foot).

Knicks: Jalen Brunson: day to day (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press