Phoenix takes road win streak into matchup with Golden State

Phoenix Suns (37-30, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (35-33, sixth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Suns take on Golden State.

The Warriors have gone 5-8 against division opponents. Golden State is eighth in the Western Conference with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Kevon Looney averaging 3.1.

The Suns are 9-2 against Pacific Division teams. Phoenix is ninth in the league with 44.3 rebounds per game led by Deandre Ayton averaging 10.2.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Suns won 125-113 in the last matchup on Jan. 11.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Poole is scoring 20.6 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 24.6 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 48.9% over the past 10 games for Golden State.

Ayton is averaging 18.2 points and 10.2 rebounds for the Suns. Devin Booker is averaging 30.1 points and 6.7 assists over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 6-4, averaging 115.0 points, 47.2 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points per game.

Suns: 7-3, averaging 118.0 points, 46.1 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Andrew Wiggins: out (personal), Ryan Rollins: out for season (foot), Jonathan Kuminga: out (ankle), Gary Payton II: out (adductor).

Suns: Landry Shamet: out (foot), Kevin Durant: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press