Sacramento visits Phoenix after Booker’s 44-point outing

Sacramento Kings (39-26, third in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (37-29, fourth in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix plays the Sacramento Kings after Devin Booker scored 44 points in the Phoenix Suns’ 132-101 win against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Suns are 9-1 against Pacific Division opponents. Phoenix is third in the league giving up only 110.9 points per game while holding opponents to 46.4% shooting.

The Kings are 7-6 against the rest of their division. Sacramento leads the Western Conference scoring 121.1 points per game while shooting 50.0%.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Suns won the last meeting 120-109 on Feb. 15, with Booker scoring 32 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deandre Ayton is averaging 18.2 points and 10.2 rebounds for the Suns. Booker is averaging 27.3 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 18.6 points, 12.1 rebounds and 6.9 assists for the Kings. De’Aaron Fox is averaging 25.8 points, 5.3 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 7-3, averaging 116.8 points, 45.6 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points per game.

Kings: 8-2, averaging 130.5 points, 44.0 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 53.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 126.1 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Landry Shamet: out (foot), Kevin Durant: out (ankle).

Kings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press