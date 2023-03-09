Davis and Los Angeles take on Toronto in non-conference play

Toronto Raptors (32-35, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (32-34, ninth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto heads to Los Angeles for a non-conference matchup.

The Lakers are 17-15 on their home court. Los Angeles is fifth in the league with 45.8 rebounds led by LeBron James averaging 8.4.

The Raptors have gone 12-22 away from home. Toronto is 4-10 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Dec. 8 the Raptors won 126-113 led by 25 points from Fred VanVleet, while Dennis Schroder scored 18 points for the Lakers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Davis is averaging 26.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Lakers. Malik Beasley is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

VanVleet is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Raptors. Pascal Siakam is averaging 22.1 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 7-3, averaging 113.8 points, 50.6 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points per game.

Raptors: 6-4, averaging 108.6 points, 42.3 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.2 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: LeBron James: out (foot), D’Angelo Russell: day to day (ankle), Mo Bamba: day to day (ankle).

Raptors: Will Barton: out (illness), Otto Porter Jr.: out for season (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press