James leads Los Angeles into matchup with Memphis

By AP News

Memphis Grizzlies (38-25, second in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (31-34, 10th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Lakers -2; over/under is 226

BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James leads Los Angeles into a matchup with Memphis. He currently ranks seventh in the league averaging 29.5 points per game.

The Lakers are 18-22 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles leads the Western Conference with 35.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Anthony Davis averaging 9.0.

The Grizzlies have gone 20-18 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis is 14-15 against opponents over .500.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Grizzlies won 121-109 in the last meeting on March 1. Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 39 points, and Davis led the Lakers with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: James is averaging 29.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists for the Lakers. Troy Brown Jr. is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Dillon Brooks averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc. Morant is shooting 45.2% and averaging 22.4 points over the past 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 6-4, averaging 113.2 points, 49.2 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.9 points per game.

Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 113.5 points, 41.9 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: LeBron James: out (foot), Anthony Davis: day to day (foot), D’Angelo Russell: day to day (ankle), Mo Bamba: out (ankle).

Grizzlies: Vince Williams Jr.: out (shoulder), Steven Adams: out (knee), Ja Morant: out (nir – not with team), Brandon Clarke: out for season (achilles), Jake LaRavia: day to day (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

