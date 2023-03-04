Kings play the Timberwolves on 5-game win streak

Minnesota Timberwolves (33-32, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (37-25, third in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Kings -6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will try to build upon its five-game win streak with a victory over Minnesota.

The Kings have gone 25-13 against Western Conference teams. Sacramento is 14-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Timberwolves have gone 24-20 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota is 4-4 in one-possession games.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Kings won the last meeting 118-111 in overtime on Jan. 31, with De’Aaron Fox scoring 32 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fox is averaging 24.9 points and 6.2 assists for the Kings. Keegan Murray is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Mike Conley is averaging 10.2 points and 7.3 assists for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards is averaging 26.0 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 8-2, averaging 131.0 points, 43.0 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 53.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 126.8 points per game.

Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 115.5 points, 42.4 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.8 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Richaun Holmes: out (illness).

Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns: out (calf), Jaylen Nowell: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press