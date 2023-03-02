James and the Lakers take on the Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves (32-32, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (30-33, 11th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. James currently ranks seventh in the NBA scoring 29.5 points per game.

The Lakers are 17-21 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles is third in the Western Conference with 55.5 points per game in the paint led by Anthony Davis averaging 15.9.

The Timberwolves are 23-20 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota is ninth in the NBA scoring 14.8 fast break points per game led by Anthony Edwards averaging 3.5.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Timberwolves defeated the Lakers 111-102 in their last meeting on Oct. 29. Edwards led the Timberwolves with 29 points, and James led the Lakers with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Beasley averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lakers, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. James is shooting 48.7% and averaging 21.3 points over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

Edwards averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Timberwolves, scoring 24.6 points while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc. Jaden McDaniels is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 5-5, averaging 117.3 points, 49.0 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.8 points per game.

Timberwolves: 4-6, averaging 116.5 points, 41.9 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.3 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: LeBron James: out (foot), D’Angelo Russell: out (ankle), Anthony Davis: out (foot).

Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns: out (calf), Jaylen Nowell: day to day (knee).

