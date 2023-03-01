Golden State takes on Los Angeles, aims for 5th straight home win

Los Angeles Clippers (33-31, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (32-30, sixth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Warriors face Los Angeles.

The Warriors are 4-7 against Pacific Division opponents. Golden State has a 3-6 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Clippers have gone 19-19 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is third in the Western Conference shooting 38.1% from downtown. Moussa Diabate leads the Clippers shooting 50% from 3-point range.

The two teams match up for the third time this season. The Clippers defeated the Warriors 134-124 in their last meeting on Feb. 15. Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 33 points, and Jordan Poole led the Warriors with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Draymond Green is averaging eight points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.7 assists for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 21.1 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Russell Westbrook is averaging 15.7 points, six rebounds and 7.4 assists for the Clippers. Leonard is averaging 24.2 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 6-4, averaging 120.3 points, 42.5 rebounds, 31.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.5 points per game.

Clippers: 4-6, averaging 122.3 points, 41.9 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.8 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Andrew Wiggins: out (personal), Ryan Rollins: out for season (foot), Gary Payton II: out (adductor), Stephen Curry: out (leg), Andre Iguodala: out (hip).

Clippers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press