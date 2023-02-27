Golden State hosts Portland following Lillard’s 71-point showing

Portland Trail Blazers (29-31, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (31-30, seventh in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits the Golden State Warriors after Damian Lillard scored 71 points in the Trail Blazers’ 131-114 win against the Houston Rockets.

The Warriors are 19-15 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State has a 14-16 record against opponents over .500.

The Trail Blazers are 21-17 in conference matchups. Portland is 11-8 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.8 turnovers per game.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Trail Blazers won the last matchup 125-122 on Feb. 9, with Lillard scoring 33 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Draymond Green is averaging 8.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.8 assists for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 20.7 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Lillard averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Trail Blazers, scoring 32.3 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Anfernee Simons is shooting 48.0% and averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 5-5, averaging 119.7 points, 42.1 rebounds, 30.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.4 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 5-5, averaging 120.4 points, 36.8 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.2 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Andrew Wiggins: out (personal), Ryan Rollins: out for season (foot), Gary Payton II: out (adductor), Draymond Green: out (knee), Stephen Curry: out (leg), Andre Iguodala: out (hip).

Trail Blazers: Jusuf Nurkic: out (calf), Justise Winslow: out (ankle), Anfernee Simons: out (ankle), Ibou Badji: out (knee), Ryan Arcidiacono: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press