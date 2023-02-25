Doncic and James clash in Dallas-Los Angeles matchup

Los Angeles Lakers (28-32, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (32-29, sixth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the NBA’s top scorers, Luka Doncic and LeBron James, meet when Dallas and Los Angeles take the court. Doncic leads the NBA averaging 33.2 points per game and James ranks seventh in the league averaging 29.6 points per game.

The Mavericks are 24-16 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas has a 7-7 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Lakers are 15-20 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles averages 13.5 turnovers per game and is 11-11 when winning the turnover battle.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Mavericks won 119-115 in overtime in the last matchup on Jan. 13.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is averaging 33.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Mavericks. Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

James is averaging 29.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and seven assists for the Lakers. Dennis Schroder is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 119.1 points, 39.0 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.0 points per game.

Lakers: 5-5, averaging 117.5 points, 48.5 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.7 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Maxi Kleber: out (hamstring), Davis Bertans: out (calf).

Lakers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press