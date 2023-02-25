Cloudy
Bucks’ Antetokounmpo leaves game vs. Heat with knee injury

By AP News
Giannis Antetokounmpo hold up the winning team trophy after the NBA basketball All-Star game Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo left late in the first quarter of the Bucks’ game against the Miami Heat after the Bucks said he knocked knees with an opponent. Antetokounmpo withstood a wrist injury to start and was on the floor late in the first quarter when he passed the ball and immediately started motioning to the bench. The Bucks called a timeout with 1:13 left in the first quarter to allow Antetokounmpo to leave the game. Milwaukee announced he wouldn’t return because of a right knee issue. He had four points, four rebounds and four assists in six minutes.

By STEVE MEGARGEE
AP Sports Writer

