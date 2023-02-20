Clear
Talbot to miss 2023 WNBA season after injury in Australia

By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Three weeks after signing with the Los Angeles Sparks, forward Stephanie Talbot will miss the upcoming WNBA season after getting hurt in her native Australia.

The Sparks said Monday they learned that Talbot suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament while playing for the Adelaide Lightning of the WNBL, where she was league MVP in 2020.

Talbot signed a two-year deal with the Sparks on Feb. 1. She was 10th in the WNBA in 3-point shooting last year. She averaged 5.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 34 games with the Seattle Storm.

The 28-year-old forward has also played for Phoenix and Minnesota during her five seasons in the WNBA.

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

