Phoenix plays Los Angeles in conference matchup

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Los Angeles Clippers (32-28, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (32-27, fourth in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers take on Deandre Ayton and the Phoenix Suns in Western Conference action Thursday.

The Suns are 9-0 against opponents in the Pacific Division. Phoenix is third in the Western Conference with 12.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Ayton averaging 2.9.

The Clippers are 5-4 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles ranks fourth in the league giving up only 111.2 points while holding opponents to 47.0% shooting.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Suns won 111-95 in the last matchup on Dec. 16.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ayton is scoring 18.8 points per game with 10.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Suns. Damion Lee is averaging 9.8 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 38.7% over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

George averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Clippers, scoring 22.7 points while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc. Kawhi Leonard is shooting 52.9% and averaging 22.7 points over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 7-3, averaging 111.9 points, 46.0 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.0 points per game.

Clippers: 6-4, averaging 117.2 points, 41.5 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Kevin Durant: out (knee), Cameron Payne: out (foot), Landry Shamet: out (foot).

Clippers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

