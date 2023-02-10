Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee set for matchup against Los Angeles

Milwaukee Bucks (38-17, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (31-27, fifth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Clippers -1.5

BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee into a matchup with Los Angeles. He ranks third in the league averaging 31.5 points per game.

The Clippers are 14-12 on their home court. Los Angeles is 14-16 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bucks are 15-12 in road games. Milwaukee ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with 24.6 assists per game led by Jrue Holiday averaging 7.0.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Bucks won the last matchup 106-105 on Feb. 3, with Antetokounmpo scoring 54 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Norman Powell is shooting 48.6% and averaging 16.9 points for the Clippers. Kawhi Leonard is averaging 21.3 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.5 points, 12.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Bucks. Holiday is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 7-3, averaging 117.7 points, 43.7 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points per game.

Bucks: 9-1, averaging 123.0 points, 51.8 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Kawhi Leonard: out (knee).

Bucks: Bobby Portis: out (knee), Joe Ingles: out (rest).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press