Clear
52.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Irving set for Mavericks debut without injured Doncic

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

Irving set for Mavericks debut without injured Doncic

Photo Icon View Photo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kyrie Irving is in the starting lineup for his debut with the Dallas Mavericks against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The eight-time All-Star was traded to the Mavs on Sunday from the Brooklyn Nets.

Irving won’t be playing alongside Mavs superstar Luka Doncic, at least to start. Doncic missed his third straight game Wednesday night because of a right heel contusion.

Irving hasn’t played in a week. He scored 20 points in Brooklyn’s loss at Boston on Feb. 1 and soon after asked for a trade. The Nets quickly unloaded him, ending a drama-filled tenure that began in 2019.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

By BETH HARRIS
AP Sports Writer

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 