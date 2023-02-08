Clear
AP PHOTOS: LeBron James’ run to the NBA scoring record

By AP News
FILE - Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, right, is congratulated by Kevin Love, after Jame's 867th consecutive game scoring in double figures during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in Cleveland, Friday, March 30, 2018. James surpassed the old mark of 866 held by Michael Jordan. Cavaliers forward Love, in an essay for The Associated Press, reflected on his years as James' teammate. James is about to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA career scoring record. (AP Photo/Phil Long, File)

Associated Press photographers have captured LeBron James for the entirety of his 20-year career, starting from when he was an 18-year-old rookie to now as a 38-year-old who just became the most prolific scorer in NBA history.

That covers both his stints in Cleveland, his two championships in Miami, the third title when he returned to the Cavaliers and a fourth inside the pandemic bubble for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.

Check out some highlights of James’ run to the NBA scoring record, as captured by the AP.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

By The Associated Press

