Portland hosts Golden State following Thompson’s 42-point game

Golden State Warriors (28-26, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (26-28, 11th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State faces the Portland Trail Blazers after Klay Thompson scored 42 points in the Warriors’ 141-114 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Trail Blazers are 18-15 in conference play. Portland has a 15-16 record against teams over .500.

The Warriors are 17-11 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State ranks third in the Western Conference shooting 38.4% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Warriors won the last meeting 118-112 on Dec. 31, with Jordan Poole scoring 41 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damian Lillard is averaging 30.2 points and 7.1 assists for the Trail Blazers. Anfernee Simons is averaging 21.3 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 49.0% over the last 10 games for Portland.

Thompson is averaging 20.3 points for the Warriors. Poole is averaging 22.3 points and 4.7 assists over the past 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 5-5, averaging 119.7 points, 35.8 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.9 points per game.

Warriors: 6-4, averaging 122.4 points, 44.8 rebounds, 31.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.2 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Jusuf Nurkic: out (calf), Justise Winslow: out (ankle), Keon Johnson: out (ankle), Ibou Badji: out (knee).

Warriors: Ryan Rollins: out for season (foot), Stephen Curry: out (leg), Andre Iguodala: out (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press