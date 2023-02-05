McCollum, Pelicans host the Kings

Sacramento Kings (29-22, third in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (27-27, 10th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Pelicans -2.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes New Orleans and Sacramento will play on Sunday.

The Pelicans are 17-14 in conference matchups. New Orleans averages 115.1 points while outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game.

The Kings are 17-10 in Western Conference play. Sacramento is 12-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ McCollum is averaging 21.3 points and 5.9 assists for the Pelicans. Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 18.8 points, 12.4 rebounds and seven assists for the Kings. De’Aaron Fox is averaging 24.5 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 1-9, averaging 106.7 points, 41.7 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.4 points per game.

Kings: 6-4, averaging 117.2 points, 42.3 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: E.J. Liddell: out (right knee), Jonas Valanciunas: day to day (knee), Zion Williamson: out (hamstring), Dyson Daniels: out (ankle).

Kings: De’Aaron Fox: day to day (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press