Randle and New York take on Los Angeles in non-conference action

Los Angeles Clippers (29-26, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (28-25, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Julius Randle and the New York Knicks host Norman Powell and the Los Angeles Clippers in non-conference action.

The Knicks are 13-14 on their home court. New York has a 14-11 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Clippers have gone 15-15 away from home. Los Angeles is 12-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.7 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randle is shooting 45.8% and averaging 24.7 points for the Knicks. Jalen Brunson is averaging 22.7 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Powell is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Clippers. Kawhi Leonard is averaging 20.7 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 4-6, averaging 115.2 points, 46.2 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.2 points per game.

Clippers: 6-4, averaging 115.9 points, 42.0 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: out (thumb), Jalen Brunson: out (illness).

Clippers: John Wall: out (abdominal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press