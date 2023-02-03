Doncic and Dallas visit Curry and the Warriors

Dallas Mavericks (28-25, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (26-26, ninth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two of the NBA’s top scorers, Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic, meet when Golden State and Dallas face off. Curry is eighth in the NBA averaging 29.7 points per game and Doncic ranks second in the league averaging 33.4 points per game.

The Warriors are 15-11 in Western Conference games. Golden State averages 29.4 assists per game to lead the Western Conference, paced by Draymond Green with 6.8.

The Mavericks are 20-12 in Western Conference play. Dallas has an 8-10 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Mavericks defeated the Warriors 116-113 in their last meeting on Nov. 30. Doncic led the Mavericks with 41 points, and Curry led the Warriors with 32 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry is averaging 29.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Warriors. Jordan Poole is averaging 23.3 points and 4.2 assists over the past 10 games for Golden State.

Doncic is averaging 33.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Mavericks. Spencer Dinwiddie is averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 5-5, averaging 120.9 points, 44.8 rebounds, 30.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.5 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 112.4 points, 35.8 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Draymond Green: day to day (calf), Klay Thompson: out (rest), Andre Iguodala: out (hip).

Mavericks: Maxi Kleber: out (hamstring), Luka Doncic: day to day (heel), Christian Wood: out (thumb), Davis Bertans: day to day (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press