Stewart heads to New York on first day of WNBA free agency

Breanna Stewart is coming to the New York Liberty. The most coveted free agent this offseason, who won the WNBA MVP award in 2018, announced on social media that she was going to New York with a photo of her in a Liberty shirt on Wednesday. Stewart had spent her entire career in Seattle since the Storm drafted her No. 1 overall in 2016. Wednesday was the first day that free agents could sign. Candace Parker, who announced over the weekend she would sign with Las Vegas, officially did.

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer